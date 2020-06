10:26 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Haredim criticise: 'We're marked again' After the closure of Elad and haredi neighborhoods in Tiberias, MKs of United Torah Judaism and Shas speak out: "The haredim mustn't be turned into a media scapegoat." ► ◄ Last Briefs