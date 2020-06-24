|
Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20
Gantz acts: Signs order enabling 250 reservists to be recruited
Defense Minister Benny Gantz signed an order enabling emergency recruitment of up to 250 reserve personnel, most of them in Home Front Command, by July 30, 2020.
Recruitment will be carried out only as needed and in line with developments in the coronavirus pandemic. The Minister yesterday held a tour of IDF Home Front Command, where he was presented with the command plan to continue civilian assistance in the fight against coronavirus.
