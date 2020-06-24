MK Touma-Sliman: 'Shot Palestinian suspected terrorist is murder'

Joint Arab List MK Aida Touma-Sliman responded to the shooting by police forces of Ahmed Erekat, who was killed in Abu Dis yesterday after being a suspected attacker.

"Ahmed Erekat was on his way to pick up his mother and sisters from a bridal salon on the occasion of his sister's wedding, and a month before his own wedding. A number of shots were fired at him causing his death. This is not human error, nor negligence, nor even a quick hand on the trigger. It's murder. It is systematic execution while every Palestinian is a legitimate target," she claimed.