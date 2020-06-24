PA official: 'We're against any kind of annexation, even partial'

Former Palestinian Authority Prisoner Affairs Minister Ashraf Al Ajrami said in a Kan News interview regarding the annexation plan: "We're against any kind of annexation, even partial or symbolic. We're on the way to declaring a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders under occupation.

"We are pressuring Arab states and the EU to put pressure on Israel. The Palestinian leadership is not interested in violence, but if we reach a situation where the leadership is weakening - violence will be inevitable," he added.