Elkin: 'Netanyahu didn't ask anything that other PMs didn't have'

Minister Ze'ev Elkin, in a Kan News interview, referred to the Finance Committee discussion yesterday about tax benefits requested by the PM: "I wasn't in the hearing, but for decades the State handled car expenses of prime ministers who didn't pay tax because it wasn't seen as a benefit. Netanyahu didn't ask for anything other prime ministers didn't have."

On the timing of applying for benefits during an economic crisis following the coronavirus pandemic, Minister Elkin said "the timing wasn't created by the Prime Minister, but because that income tax official wanted to collect the money."