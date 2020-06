08:32 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Justice Minister: Attack on Abramovich mocks press freedom Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn tweeted this morning: "The attack on Amnon Abramovich, winner of the Chieif of Staff's Commendation, mocks press freedom and is a red flag for all of us." ► ◄ Last Briefs