08:28 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Judensau relief preserved, Christopher Columbus statue toppled Read more Remembering German FM Walter Rathenau, killed on June 24, 1922, and called "Judensau" in chants. The Judensau reliefs, depicting Jews as pigs, are protected by German law. ► ◄ Last Briefs