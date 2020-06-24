Closure of Elad and neighborhoods in Tiberias begins

At 8:00 this morning the government decision came into force according to which the city of Elad and five neighborhoods in Tiberias are "restricted zones" following the rise in coronavirus infection in these centers.

The restrictions will be imposed on the entire municipal area of Elad City and on the following neighborhoods in Tiberias: Ramat Tiberias B, Ramat Tiberias C, the 200 Neighborhood, Upper Tiberias neighborhood, and Ben Gurion neighborhood. The restrictions will be in effect for one week, until next Wednesday at 8 p.m.