08:16 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Forecast: Temperatures slightly lower than usual for season Today will be clear to partly cloudy. Temperatures will fall, especially in the mountains and inland. Temperatures will be slightly lower than normal for the season. ► ◄ Last Briefs