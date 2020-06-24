07:57 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 'This isn't how Alt PM looks; this is how a nothing in a suit looks' Yesh Atid MK Ofer Shelah attacked the Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz. "A week before annexation day. The Defense Minister didn't see a map, didn't demand a discussion in the Cabinet, didn't present the IDF and GSS positions that are strongly opposed. He has no position, he has no influence, he is a Netanyahu clerk. This isn't how an Alternate Prime Minister looks; this is how a nothing in a suit looks," wrote Shelah in his Twitter account. ► ◄ Last Briefs