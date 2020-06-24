Bennett on rise in infection: Something up top isn't running properly

MK Naftali Bennett commented in a Reshet Bet interview about the increase in coronavirus infections, saying: "Something up top isn't functioning properly. There are a million unemployed and the State, instead of bending over backwards, wanted to embrace closure and destroy the economy."

On the issue of tax benefits for the Prime Minister, Bennett said: "The government should only deal with livelihoods now. A leader of a people must allow people to work. No one's asking you for gifts. The government isn't okay. I don't want to personally attack anyone. If it isn't livelihood-related I'm not interested."