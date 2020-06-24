Today: Crucial White House discussion on issue of sovereignty

The White House is expected to hold a crucial discussion today on the issue of Israeli sovereignty and its scope in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.

Attending the meeting are expected to be the son-in-law of the U.S. President Jared Kushner, his advisor Avi Berkowitz, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and possibly President Trump himself. The meeting will discuss whether to give Israel a green light to extend sovereignty to parts of Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley, in accordance with President Trump's Mideast initiative.