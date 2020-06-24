|
07:06
Reported
Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20
Press club: PM statements against media jeopardize journalists' safety
Following the need for police to rescue Channel 12 News commentator Amnon Abramovitz at a rally in Tel Aviv last night, the Press and Media Association again warned that "the repeated statements made by the Prime Minister and his associates threaten the safety of journalists going out to fulfill their mission on the ground."
The Association called on the Prime Minister to cease his statements and allow the media to continue to fulfill its mission in Israeli democracy without fear of harm.
