|
06:18
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20
Iranian parliament condemns IAEA's anti-Iran resolution
The National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iran's Parliament on Tuesday denounced an anti-Iran resolution passed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as "politicized and unprofessional," the Xinhua news agency reported.
The statement came after the IAEA's 35-nation board of governors passed a resolution on Friday calling on Iran to cooperate fully with it and let the agency access two locations inside the country.
Last Briefs