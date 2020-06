06:00 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Israel’s transport industry buckling under COVID-19 fallout Read more Bus drivers formed a blockade on a major Tel Aviv highway in protest against the government’s lack of support in the COVID-19 fall out. ► ◄ Last Briefs