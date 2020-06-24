|
News BriefsTamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20
Twitter hides Trump tweet over 'abusive content'
Twitter on Tuesday hid a tweet from US President Donald Trump in which he threatened to use "serious force" against protesters in the US capital, saying it broke rules over abusive content, AFP reports.
The platform has recently labeled other Trump tweets as misleading and violating its standards on promoting violence, this appeared to be the first time the Twitter flagged the President for an "abusive" tweet.
