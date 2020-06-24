|
05:04
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20
Top-ranked tennis player tests positive for coronavirus
Top-ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic announced Tuesday he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus after he played in a series of exhibition matches he organized in Serbia and Croatia with zero social distancing amid the pandemic, The Associated Press reports.
Djokovic is the fourth player to come down with COVID-19 after participating in matches held in Belgrade and Zadar, Croatia.
Last Briefs