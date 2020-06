01:45 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 After COVID-19 second wave, get ready for the anti-Semitism wave Read more Tamar Yonah talks about the dangers facing Jews today in the Diaspora, and how they need to leave their comfort zones and come to Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs