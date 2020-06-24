|
Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20
Fauci: US faces 'historic' challenges with coronavirus
Trump administration health experts, including Anthony Fauci, warned Congress Tuesday that the United States faces "historic" challenges with the coronavirus and that Americans should brace for a lengthy battle against the pandemic.
Fauci, speaking following President Donald Trump's weekend comments that he had urged health officials to "slow the testing" for coronavirus, also insisted that the president never issued such an order.
