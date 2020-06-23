President Rivlin: 'Attack on journalist is not our way'

President Reuven Rivlin reacted to an attack on a Channel 12 News journalist with dismay.

"We must not equitably accept such scenes. No journalist should require security while performing his duties, whatever his political views may be. Don't close your eyes, this is not our way. This is not the way of the people of Israel."

Journalist Amnon Abramovich had been reporting on a pro-sovereignty rally when he was attacked and had to be rescued by police.