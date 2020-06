22:16 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20 Tamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20 Syria media report: Anti-missile systems activated against IDF planes Syria media reports an attack by the Israeli Air Force in the southeastern portion of the country and the activation of Syrian anti-missile batteries against "hostile targets." ► ◄ Last Briefs