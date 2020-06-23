Report: Gantz and Ashkenazi stalling for time

A report from Channel 12 News based on political sources claims that Defense Minister Gantz and Foreign Minister Ashkenazi are stalling for time rather that giving a clear response to Netanyahu's sovereignty proposals.

According to the sources, Netanyahu has suggested declaring soverignty all at once or in two phases. In both cases, the total area to which sovereignty would be applied would constitute 30% of Judea and Samaria.

While claiming that Gantz and Ashkenazi have not responded to Netanyahu's proposal, these same sources are saying that the Blue and White leaders do not have a clear picture of the sovereignty map that Netanyahu has in mind.