21:50 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20 Tamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20 Does Antifa offer the perfect cover for Jihad? Read more If we pay attention, we see that Antifa has adopted the ways of the Islamic jihadist, resorting to intimidation tactics and violence. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs