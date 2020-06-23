Illegal workers collect over dubious injury claims

Illegal workers in Israel are entitled to compensation when they are injured. Sometimes the claims are legitimate and sometimes they are not. In any case, the claims are typically honored by the National Health Service.

Hundreds of such claims are being processed all the time and the citizens of Israel end up footing the bill to the tune of millions of shekels. Every employer should also know that anyone hired is that employer's responsibility whether the worker is legal or illegal.

The above state of affairs in the labor sector was revealed in an interview that was conducted by Arutz Sheva with attorney Ram Gamliel.