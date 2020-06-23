Report: Two-lane highway from Mediterranean Sea to Jordan Valley

Channel 13 News has reported that MInister of Transportation Miri Regev has announced after a visit to Samaria that the east-west road running between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan Valley will be made into a two-lane highway.

The implications of this development were embraced by Yossi Dagan, head of the Shomron Regional Council since the highway will pass through the heart of Samaria. "Samaria will not only be the geographical center of the Land of Israel but a transportation center as well."