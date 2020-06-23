Bnei Brak residents face heavy fines, synagogue closures

Bnei Brak residents face heavy fines and closure of synagogues, wedding halls, and other gathering places where violations of Covid-19 restrictions are issued. If five or more people are issued violations at any synagogue or other gathering place for not wearing masks or not adhering to social distancing, the institution in question will be closed by administrative order for 48 hours.

Bnei Brak is a city of mostly ultra-orthodox that borders Tel Aviv.