News BriefsTamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20
Tel Aviv protest: 'Stop judiicial dictatorship'
At this hour on the plaza of the Tel Aviv Museum, protesters are calling for an end to judicial dictatorship against a background of decisions by the Supreme Court that are contrary to the views of Israel's elected representatives.
The chairman of the Im Tirtzu (If You Will It) organization stated at the rally: "Netanyahu has not wanted to clash with the Supreme Court but the public demands change."
