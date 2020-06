20:30 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20 Tamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20 Terrorist eliminated after vehicle injures soldier at checkpoint A terrorist who rammed his vehicle into a checkpoint station between Jerusalem and Ma'aleh Adumim injuring a soldier was eliminated by Border Security forces on the scene. The injured solider was evacuated to the hospital with light injuries. ► ◄ Last Briefs