20:08 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20 Tamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20 Check for Covid-19 obligatory within 48 hrs. of placement in isolation The Ministry of Health has issued a directive that anyone entering isolation due to possible exposure to the coronavirus must be tested for Covid-19 within 48 hours. ► ◄ Last Briefs