News BriefsTamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20
Peace Now: 'Gantz is a collaborator of Netanyahu'
The far left Peace Now movement has called out Defense Minister Benny Gantz following his remarks supporting soveriegnty that were made earlier today.
"After withdrawing his vow to replace Netanyahu, Gantz officially became his collaborator," movement representatives said.
"Gantz' support for unilateral annexation raises concern that the man is cut off from reality and willing to betray his voters' will and lead us to disaster," they added.
