19:25 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20 Tamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20 Southern Mexico rattled by 7.7 earthquake An earthquake registering 7.7 on the Richter scale has rattled southern Mexico. It is not known at this time if there are any casualties. ► ◄ Last Briefs