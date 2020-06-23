|
Tamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20
New elevator will make Kotel accessible from Jewish quarter
An agreement has been signed by the government for the construction of an elevator that will make the Kotel (Western Wall) accessible from the Jewish quarter. The elevator is especially important for those with disabilities. Currently the only way to reach the Kotel from the Jewish quarter is by walking down a extensive series of steps.
The projected cost of the elevator project is 55 million shekels.
