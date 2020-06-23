The head of internal medicine at Sheba Medical Center Dr. Avraham Leibovich has told an interviewer on Radio 103 FM that "we cannot put the entire nation under lockdown again."

At the same time, Leibovich stressed that the hospital is in "a high state of preparedness for whatever happens."

Sheba Medical Center is located near Tel Aviv and is the largest hospital in Israel. In a recent survey by Newsweek magazine, it was ranked among the ten best hospitals in the world.