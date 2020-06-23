MK Zohar: 'Sovereignty without recognition of a Palestinian state'

Knesset member Miki Zohar stated at the protest tent outside the prime minister's home in Jerusalem that "there is no way we will allow the government or the Knesset, heaven forbid, to recognize the principle of a Palestinian state. It's forbidden that this will happen."

"We will not displace any Jew from his home," Zohar added.

MK Zohar noted the government's special friendship with the US government and expressed hope that thanks to this friendship, the people of Israel would be able to do what they deserve, to build homes and live in the land promised by God thousands of years ago.

"When we are settled in the land of our inheritance, the Palestinians will also be able to live comfortably and prosper. We do not want to hurt them but we will not allow them to hurt us as we carry out our mission," Zohar concluded.