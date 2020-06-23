|
17:49
News BriefsTamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20
'Communications technology in Israel is like a Ferari on a dirt road'
Minister of Communications Yoaz Hendel in a visit to Eilat stated that "communications technology in Israel is like a Ferari on a dirt road. We have the tools to be on the cutting edge of technological application but the communications fiber optics infrastructure to utilize that technology is lacking, especially in outlying and peripheral areas."
"A special fund will be set up to incentivize all telecommunications companies to extend their services to peripheral areas," Hendel added.
