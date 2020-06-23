FM Benny Gantz explains his support for Trump's deal of the century

Foreign Minister Benny Gantz outlined his conditions for backing President Trump's deal of the centuyr for extending sovereignty over parts of the Jordan Valley, Judea, and Samaria. "We will not take Palestinians into our territory or violate human rights," he said.

"We will act in coordination with all the countries of the region, will not compromise the peace treaties, and maintain an orderly process in coordination with the army," Gantz added.

Noting that Israel will not wait for the Palestinians to enter negotiations before application of sovereignty Gantz continued, "Trump's plan is the first formula that looks realistically at the terrain. We need to not only manage the conflict but also to shape it. ''