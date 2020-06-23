Doctor warns against impending decriminalization of marijuana use

Head of the at-risk youth project at Orot College Dr. Nurit Rauchberger has warned against legislation before the Knesset that would decriminalize possession and consumption of marijuana by individuals over the age of 21.

"There is a broad consensus on the negative effects that cannabis use has on adolescents. Prevention programs for this age group will be difficult if smoking marijuana becomes an accepted norm," Rauchberger said while noting that the timing for marijuana legalization is also problematic.

"We are at the end of the first wave of the coronavirus and at the beginning of the long vacation and just now marijuana legalization is coming down the tracks. It seems to me that the timing is also not right," the doctor added.