16:28 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20 Tamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20 Developing: Coronavirus surge could lead to neighborhood closures A surge in new coronavirus cases could lead to closure of neighborhoods in Tiberias, Bat-Yam (just south of Tel Aviv), and Elad (20 km. east of Tel Aviv). A meeting of the Knesset ministerial committee that oversees the government's response to Covid-19 is deliberating over the possibility of closure of select neighborhoods in these cities. ► ◄ Last Briefs