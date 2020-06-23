US political activist: 'Tear down Jesus statues'

Shaun King, a political activist who supports the Black Lives Matter Organization and the protests of the radical left has called for the tearing down of all statues of Jesus erected by whites.

In his Twitter account, King wrote: "Yes, I believe that white Europeans' statues, which they claim to represent Jesus, should be torn down. They (Jesus statues) are an expression of white supremacy. They have always been so."

Faced with the plethora of statues being torn down in the US, including in Washington, DC, President Donald Trump has instructed the federal government to comply with existing law that mandates ten year prison sentences for offenders, noting that the directive may also be applied retroactively.