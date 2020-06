16:02 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20 Tamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20 Ikea furniture chain store hours reduced The Ikea furniture chain has announced that it is reducing store hours due to the surge in new cases of Covid-19 and will not open its stores on Saturday night. Ikea also announced that it is bringing back 200 employees who have been on vacation without pay but that 400 other such workers would only be brought back to work at the end of August. ► ◄ Last Briefs