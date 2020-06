15:54 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20 Tamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20 Fear: Statue to 54 helicopter crash victims in Palestinian territory It is feared that a statue to the memory of the 54 soldiers killed in the tragic helicopter crash in the Jordan Valley in 1977 will be left in Palestinian territory as a result of the deal of the century. The families of the crash victims have implored the prime minister and defense minister: "Don't forget us." ► ◄ Last Briefs