MKs visit Magen David hdqrtrs: 'Tremendous asset to State of Israel'

Knesset members from the Health Committee visited the national headquarters of Magen David Adom (Jewish Star of David, modeled after American Red Cross) today in Kiryat Ono near Tel Aviv. Chairman of the Health committee Chaim Katz (Likud) declared that the organization is "a tremendous asset to the State of israel."

At the same time, Katz warned that "Given the shortage of influenza vaccines for the coming winter, the State must prioritize vaccines for at-risk populations. Otherwise, we may find an unvaccinated adult population at risk."