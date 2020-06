15:15 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20 Tamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20 Rosh Chodesh Tammuz Torah Essay: Sitting with broken hearts Read more “There is nothing more whole than a broken heart” -Rabbi Menachem Mendel of Kotzk. ► ◄ Last Briefs