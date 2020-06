15:11 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20 Tamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20 1,500 remaining Moroccan Jews could soon be making aliyah The death of Morocco's major financial supporter from the coronavirus has imperiled the remaining 1,500 Jews in that country, sixteen of whom have died from Covid-19. Israel is gearing up towards the possible aliyah (immigration to Israel) of that community, most of whom live in Casablanca, with smaller numbers in Rabat, Agadir, Marrakesh, and Fez. ► ◄ Last Briefs