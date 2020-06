Minister Ze'ev Elkin, the minister in charge of government relations with Yad Vashem, held a first working visit today at Yad Vashem.



The Minister received a review from Yad Vashem Chairman, Avner Shalev, the CEO and the Divisional Directors on the various areas of Yad Vashem's operations in Israel and around the world.



The minister was presented a letter from the Yad Vashem archive, written in Hebrew by a Ukrainian boy, ten-year-old Eliezer Rodnick, in 1937 to his aunts who immigrated to Israel, in which he wrote, "I see a sign that we will soon meet face to face in our country, the homeland, the Land of Israel."

Aryeh and Sara Rodnick, and their son Eliezer, the only Jews in the Ukrainian village of Kosmachow, were shot in the killing pit in 1942 after the German occupation.