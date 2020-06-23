|
14:31
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20
Health Min.: We won't reach a total lockdown, but cooperation needed
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein is holding a press conference at Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital over the surge in coronavirus patients.
"There are some focal points that are currently defined as orange-red. We may announce restricted areas during the day. I call on residents to accept it with understanding - we will not reach a complete lockdown, but cooperation is needed."
