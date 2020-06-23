|
14:05
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20
Trump: I have authorized Fed Gov't to arrest vandals of monuments
Trump tweeted, "I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent."
"This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions!"
