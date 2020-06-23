|
Shooting of Salomon Tekah: Judge and accused tour scene of incident
Judge Dr. Zayed Falah is conducting a tour of the scene of the incident in Haifa where Salomon Tekah was killed. The police officer accused of shooting is recounting the incident.
This is part of the evidence at the trial conducted by the Department of Police Investigations in the Haifa Magistrate's Court against the policeman accused of causing the youth's death through negligence.
