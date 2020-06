11:03 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20 Tamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20 MK Zohar in Knesset hearing: They want Netanyahu financially disabled A heated debate is taking place in the Finance Committee over tax benefits to Prime Minister Netanyahu. MK Mickey Zohar said in the discussion, "They want to make the prime minister financially disabled". ► ◄ Last Briefs