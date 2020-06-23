Summer school: 'Not all authorities will be ready by July 1'

The chairman of the Association of Education Division Administrators in the Local Authorities and one of the founders of the Public Cabinet for Education, Avi Kaminsky, wrote in an official letter to the Director General of the Ministry of Education, Shmuel Abuav, and made it clear that not all local education authorities will be ready on July 1 to run summer school programs.

"We have been informed that the Ministry of Education and other parties are planning to start a summer school program on July 1 as a result of the court's decision. We would like to make it clear that Education Division administrators are committed to the program and want to advance it. I asked all Education Division administrators, personally, that they prepare for the program accordingly," Kaminsky wrote.